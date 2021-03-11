Also available on the nbc app

Demi Moore is paying tribute to one of the most important women in her life – Emma Heming Willis. In honor of International Women's Day, the "Songbird" actress wrote a heartfelt note celebrating Emma, who is married to her ex-husband, Bruce Willis. Demi wrote in part on Instagram, "I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

