Make a wish! Demi Moore was showered with love on social media from family as she rang in her 58th birthday on Nov. 11. The A-list star received a special shoutout from ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, who posted a sweet selfie with her other half in honor of the occasion. "Happy Birthday @demimoore. We adore you!" she captioned a photo of the couple smiling and holding the actress' memoir, "Inside Out." Moore's three daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis also celebrated their famous mom with heartfelt tributes featuring intimate pictures from their childhood!

