Demi Moore Explains Why She'll Never Cut Her Hair Short Again: 'I Don't Have Anything To Prove'

CLIP07/26/22

Demi Moore is done with drastic hair transformations! Over the course of her career, the "Songbird" actress has tried out a wide range of bold hairstyles onscreen, including shaving her head to play "G.I. Jane." However, she told People that at this point, she'd be "hard pressed" to do a major chop again. She explained, "I think now that I'm older, I also know, I don't have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig."

