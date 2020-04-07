Also available on the nbc app

Bruce Willis is super close with his family. His daughter Tallulah shared a snap on Instagram, revealing that he’s quarantining with his family and ex Demi Moore. The fun snap shows the duo and Scout Willis rocking matching pjs and the caption reads, “Chaotic Neutral.” Bruce’s current wife Emma Heming loved the snap as well and commented, “Not many people can pull that color off! Lookin good squad.”

Appearing: