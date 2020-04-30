Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore and her daughters are dropping some wisdom in the era of social distancing. In the latest iteration of Tallulah Willis' "Homebodies" Instagram Q&A video series with her mom and sisters, the ladies answered a fan's question about how to best center yourself when you see others not following "common-sense quarantine rules." "I think just centering ourselves in being able to acknowledge that that's scary, and that it's okay to feel scared," Demi said. "That's pretty normal, and that we're not alone. That we're not alone to feel that way."

Appearing: