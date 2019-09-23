Demi Moore Claims She Was Raped At 15 After Her Mom Put Her 'In Harm’s Way’ For $500

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore shared startling revelations about her childhood in an <a href="https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/culture/story/demi-moore-opens-life-changing-moment-ended-childhood-65795778" target="_blank">exclusive interview</a> with ABC News' Diane Sawyer. The actress discussed her new memoir, "Inside Out," in which she opens up about addiction and a shocking rape that allegedly occurred when she was 15-years-old.

Appearing: