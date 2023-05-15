Main Content

Demi Moore Celebrates Fist Mother's Day As a Grandma In Sweet Photo With Louetta

Demi Moore was extra grateful this Mother's Day since now she's also a grandmother! The 60-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet black and white photo holding her new granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, and she captioned the post: "Circle of life. Happy Mother's Day!" Demi's eldest daughter Rumer gave birth to her baby girl on April 18, so this Mother's Day she also had a new appreciation for her mom. The 34-year-old actress also took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a Polaroid pic of herself as a baby being cuddled by Demi. Then in a second post, Rumer shared what it's like from her perspective being a mom. "To my girl, my most precious girl Lou. I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always," she wrote.

