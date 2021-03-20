Main Content

Demi Moore Celebrates Ex-Husband Bruce Willis In Birthday Tribute: You Are 'One Of A Kind'

CLIP03/19/21

Bruce Willis is getting showered with love on his birthday! The "Motherless Brooklyn" actor turned 66 this week, and his ex-wife Demi Moore used the special occasion to give him a sweet shoutout on social media. "Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families,” she wrote. Bruce’s wife Emma Heming also paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing in part, “! He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day.”

