Demi Moore honored her ex-Bruce Willis with a special Father’s Day tribute! The 58-year-old actress shared two adorable snaps showcasing Bruce’s sweet moments as a dad! In one photo, Bruce is making funny faces with his daughters with Demi, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis and in another snap, he’s posing with his daughters Evelyn and Mabel from his marriage to wife Emma Heming Willis. Demi heaped praise on Bruce in the caption, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to this #girldad! We are so lucky to have you.” The dad-of-five also received a heartfelt tribute from his model wife Emma. “Bruce’s response when asked if he’d like to have a son?… “I’d have 5 more girls right now.” Happy Father’s Day to this proud #girldad,” she wrote.

