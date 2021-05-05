Also available on the nbc app

Tallulah Willis is a bride-to-be! The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore announced on Tuesday that she got engaged to Dillon Buss. The Wyllis designer shared photos of the moment he got down on one knee in the backyard and wrote, "With absolute most certainty." In a post of his own, Dillon wrote in part, "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."

Appearing: