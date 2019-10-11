Demi Moore And Melanie Griffith Had The Cutest 'Now And Then' Reunion Nearly 24 Years Later

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith quietly had a mini "Now And Then" reunion, and we all almost missed it! The "Inside Out" memoirist shared a photo of herself bonding with her former co-star at her recent "Inside Out" book party, which took place nearly 24 years after their seminal coming-of-age film hit theaters. Demi and Melanie have kept close over the decades since, with the latter even writing a gushing review of her pal's new memoir on Instagram. "She is courageous and vulnerable and transparent in telling her story," Melanie wrote of Demi's work.

Appearing: