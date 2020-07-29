Also available on the nbc app

Demi Moore had to learn to love and accept her true self after feeling lost in her three marriages. The actress, who was married to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985, to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, and to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, got candid about how she would change herself to try to make her marriages work while chatting on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "I changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted... We're kind of conditioned to work toward being desired, but we're not supposed to have desires of our own," she shared.

