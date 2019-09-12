Demi Moore Admits She Blames Herself For Suffering Miscarriage While Dating Ashton Kutcher

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore isn't holding anything back in her new memoir. According to The New York Times, the 56-year-old actress reveals that she suffered a miscarriage while dating Ashton Kutcher in her forthcoming book, "Inside Out." Demi got pregnant with a daughter, who she planned to name Chaplin Ray, soon after sparking a relationship with the "That '70s Show" alum in 2003, but she lost the child about six months into the pregnancy.

