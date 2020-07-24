Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato’s mom is a big fan of her daughter’s fiancé Max Ehrich. Demi’s mom, Dianna De La Garza took to social media to share her happiness for the newly-engaged couple. “Welcome @maxehrich into our crazy, loving family... @ddlovato told me after the first few days with you, “I’m gonna marry this one, Momma!” Becuz she knew she’d found her person. I couldn’t be happier that you both found each other. You fit perfectly in our family. Congrats to both of you!!,” she wrote.

