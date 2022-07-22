Main Content

Demi Lovato's 'Heart Goes Out' To Shawn Mendes After He Postpones Tour For His Mental Health

CLIP07/22/22

Demi Lovato is sending their love to Shawn Mendes. The "Anyone" singer was on the "Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People" show and sent their support to Shawn, who recently postponed his tour to focus on his mental health. "My heart goes out to Shawn because, I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out, " they said. Demi is getting ready to hit the road soon after their new album comes out in August, but this time how they approach touring will be different. "I think what I'm doing to get ready for it is making sure that I have everything in line, making sure I'm working with my therapist... but also there's a physical aspect to it," they said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, concert, tour, mental health
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.