Demi Lovato is working on new music. The “Anyone” singer was very vocal on social media after rioters swarmed the U.S. capitol building on Wednesday, saying that her heart is broken and that she’s in the studio working on new music writing, “My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7’ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country, THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FU**ING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.”

