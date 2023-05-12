Main Content

Demi Lovato Was 'So Relieved' After Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis: ‘I Spent So Many Years Struggling’

CLIP05/12/23

Demi Lovato is getting real about their mental health. On Thursday, the "Cool For The Summer" singer took part in the Hollywood & Mind Summit in Los Angeles, where she revealed how she feels about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "I was so relieved that I had finally had a diagnosis. I had spent so many years struggling, and I didn't know why I was a certain way in dealing with depression at such extreme lows, when I seemingly had the world in front of me just ripe with opportunities," she said according to People. They continued by reflecting on some of their hard times, the outlet reports. "It was things like, I remember being 15 years old on a tour bus and watching fans follow my bus with posters and trying to get me to wave outside the window. And all I could do was just sit there and cry," she continued. "And I remember being in the back of my tour bus watching my fans and crying and being like, 'Why am I so unhappy?'" she confessed.

