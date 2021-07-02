Main Content

Demi Lovato Thanks Lizzo For Correcting Photographer Who Misgendered Them: ‘You F***ing Queen’

Demi Lovato has a friend and ally in Lizzo! The singer gave their fellow music superstar a heartfelt shoutout for defending them after a photographer misgendered Demi not once but twice. A Demi fan account posted a video of Lizzo responding to a question about whether she and Demi will be joining forces at the upcoming New Orleans Jazz Festival, where they’re both slated to perform. Instead of answering, Lizzo took time to make sure Demi’s preferred pronouns were made clear when the paparazzo mistakenly referred to Demi as “she” and “her.” Demi came out as non-binary in May and confirmed they/them as their preferred pronouns.

