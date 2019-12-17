Demi Lovato Shows Off Powerful 'Survivor' Tattoo 17 Months After Overdose

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato's new tattoo has a personal and powerful message. The "Confident" singer showed off the word "survivor" inked on her neck courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. The inspiring new body art appears to reflect the obstacles Demi has conquered in life and comes more than a year after she was rushed to the hospital following an apparent overdose. Though Demi has never shied away from speaking her mind, the 27-year-old is now taking another social media break – this time for creative reasons.

