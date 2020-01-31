Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato is an open book. The "Cool For The Summer" singer recently chatted with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" where she got candid about her sexuality and coming out to her parents. The 27-year-old also spoke about having kids saying, "I don’t know what my future looks like, I don’t know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without." Her interview comes on the heels of her show stopping Grammys performance when she took to the stage and performed her ballad, "Anyone."

