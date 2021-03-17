Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is opening up about her past in her new documentary, “Dancing with the Devil.” The film premiered at the SXSW film festival, and in it she reveals she was raped when she was 15. “I lost my virginity in a rape… We were hooking up but I said, ‘Hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways. And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him, I still hooked up with him,” she said according to multiple reports.

Appearing: