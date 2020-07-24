Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato isn't taking anything for granted! Just a few days after she got engaged to her love Max Ehrich, the singer took to Instagram to get candid on how "blessed" she feels to be alive after a suffering from a traumatic overdose that landed her in the hospital exactly two years ago. “Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr.’s at Cedars Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons," she shared.

