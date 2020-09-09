Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is on Cloud 9 following her engagement to Max Ehrich! Six weeks after the romantic proposal, the 28-year-old singer dished about their whirlwind relationship on "Good Morning America." She said, "There has never been a more perfect person to step foot into my life, but such a perfect timing to as well." Despite the happy news, the pop star admitted that she still has her bad days, but she hopes to be an inspiration to others who are also struggling.

