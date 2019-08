Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato had the best night ever! The "Confident" singer rang in her 27th birthday with manager Scooter Braun and friends at Ariana Grande's concert at London's O2 Arena. Demi received a special shout-out from Ari and her dancers before the show and she later got a sweet cake. "So so happy," she gushed. "And I love my new family. Thank you guys."

