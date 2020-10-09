Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is living her truth loud and proud! The music superstar joined Tan France for a new Facebook Watch special in honor of National Coming Out Day and revealed the exact moment she knew she was queer. Demi also recalled the steps she took when deciding to openly identify as a member of the LGBTQIA community, sharing that she kept the news to a select few people before going public and didn't tell her family first.

