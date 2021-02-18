Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is opening up about the severe health challenges she's dealt with in the years since her near-fatal overdose. In the new trailer for her YouTube Originals docuseries, "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” the "Still Have Me" singer got candid about the 2018 incident and how much of a toll it took on her. In a TCA panel after the trailer’s debut, Demi told reporters, per People, "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today.”

