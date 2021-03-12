Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is finding balance her way. The music superstar revealed that she still drinks and smokes weed on occasion nearly three years after her near-fatal overdose. Demi explains her lifestyle choice in her upcoming documentary “Dancing with the Devil,” and shared in a new interview with Glamour that applying moderation with her diet has been so successful in her eating disorder recovery that using an abstinence-only approach with substances only confused her. She came to the conclusion that an “all or nothing” mentality was only setting herself up for failure and reached out to her recovery case manager to explain her dilemma. “I called him and was like, ‘Something’s not right,’” she told the mag. “’I'm living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die.’ … I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life, too.”

