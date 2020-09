Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato just shared her first social post following her breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich after a two-month engagement. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer posted a video on her Instagram story wearing a shirt with the words, “dogs over people” written on it and also didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring. Fans are speculating that her shirt is hinting and her recent relationship status change.

