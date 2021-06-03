Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is opening up about what it was like to be a child star with someone who has gone through it—Drew Barrymore! The “Skyscraper” singer, who recently came out as non-binary, talked about growing up in the spotlight and the similarities they share with Drew in the latest episode of “4D with Demi Lovato.” During the episode the 28-year-old singer explained how hard it was to raise them in the midst of their fame. "I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner like you said there wasn’t a manual for my parents to read and it say, 'Here's what to do to raise a child star. They didn't get that,” Demi said. The “Dancing with the Devil” singer also revealed how money and fame impacted the family dynamic.

