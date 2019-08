Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato opened up in a 2013 interview with Access' Kit Hoover about her lowest point at that time. Demi revealed she tried to smuggle coke onto an airplane and was also struggling with alcohol abuse, leading her to puke in the back of her car. Find out more about that time and what Demi's mother Dianna De La Garza said about what she knew about Demi's struggles.

