Demi Lovato is getting even more candid about her sexuality and her future family. During a wide-ranging conversation on "The Joe Rogan Experience" this past weekend, the "Still Have Me" songstress talked about wanting to adopt children one day and not being sure she could see herself being pregnant: “I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.” She also talked about being pansexual and explained, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. That's it! That's what I'm going with. I'm going with that. So, I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

