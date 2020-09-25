Also available on the nbc app

It's over for Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. The "OK Not To Be OK" songstress and her soap star fiancé have called it quits, a source close to Demi tells Access Hollywood. An insider told People magazine of the split, "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

