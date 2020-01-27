Also available on the nbc app

The 2020 Grammys had some powerhouse performances. Demi Lovato got emotional and raw while singing her new song "Anyone." At the beginning, she even had to restart because she started crying and at the end, she got a standing ovation from the crowd. Lil Nas X took to the stage to serve up an epic performance of his hit, "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, BTS, Mason Ramsey and Nas joining him.

Appearing: