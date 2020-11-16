Also available on the nbc app

2020 really has been a journey for Demi Lovato! The "OK To Not Be OK" songstress hosted the People's Choice Choice Awards this weekend and kicked off the show by reflecting on her crazy year, which included a brief engagement to actor Max Ehrich. "Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," she joked, adding, "COVID hit and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown. And got engaged. … I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars,' got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert so basically the same as everyone else."

