Demi Lovato is making a life-changing announcement. The singer came out as non-binary on Wednesday during the first of their new podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato.” “Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work,” they said. “And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.”

