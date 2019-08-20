Demi Lovato, Heather Locklear, Kim Richards' Sobriety Journeys: Where They Stand Now

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato is sober and loving life! The newly minted 27-year-old celebrated her birthday at Ariana Grande's London concert this week. While the pop star is looking healthier than ever and far removed from last year's overdose, other stars are charting their own paths toward recovery. Access Hollywood shares an update on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Kim Richards' reported stay in a hospital amid her ongoing battle with alcoholism, as well as Heather Locklear's recent entry into a 30-day residential treatment program.

