Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato has been getting tattoos since she was 15—but her most recent tattoo is a touching tribute to a friend. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Instagram to mourn her friend Thomas, who seemingly passed away from an accidental overdose. It may be an especially difficult loss for Demi, who has struggled with addiction herself. Watch to see her uplifting message to fans in the wake of the tragedy.

Appearing: