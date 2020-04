Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato isn’t afraid to get candid. The musician reunited with her “Sonny With A Chance” co-stars and talked about how she felt “overworked” at the beginning of her career. The “Anyone” singer also opened up about dealing with an eating disorder while on set of the show. The 27-year-old was on the Disney Channel show for two seasons, leaving it in 2011 and entering a treatment facility.

Appearing: