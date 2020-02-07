Also available on the NBC app

This really is Demi Lovato's year! Fresh off of her show stopping performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, it's been revealed that the 27-year-old is getting her own talk show! The "Anyone" singer is going to have her own show titled, "Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato," the singer confirmed on social media. The " Cool For The Summer" singer issued a statement saying, "I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation. We're excited to bring these frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning." Lovato, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, JD Roth and Adam Green are set to executive produce the show.

