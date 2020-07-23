Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is engaged! The 27-year-old singer shared the news of her beachside engagement to actor Max Ehrich on social media, and Demi couldn’t help but gush over her husband-to-be. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote in part. Max also shared the happy news to his own Instagram account, writing that Demi is “every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.”

