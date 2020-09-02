Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato is leaving her "daddy issues" in the past and is all about her personal growth in 2020. The singer poured her heart out in a personal essay for Vogue, where she got candid about her relationship with her late father Patrick Lovato and why she is super focused on growing. "In short, 2020 has been a year of growth. Moving forward, I want to put my energy into my music and my advocacy work. I want to continue to strive to be a better person. I want to inspire people in many different ways to do the same. Above all, I want to leave the world a better place than when I got here," she wrote.

