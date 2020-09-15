Also available on the nbc app

Demi Lovato isn't going the traditional route when she marries Max Ehrich! The singer dished on her wedding plans and potential dress ideas in an interview with PopCrush to promote her new single with Marshmello, "OK Not to Be OK." She revealed, "I have my image for what I would want it to be, if I got to do a big celebration. I don't want to give it away, but it's definitely not a white dress." The couple got engaged at the beach in July 2020 following a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in March.

