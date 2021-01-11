Also available on the nbc app

What's wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato took to Instagram to debut a bubblegum pink pixie cut courtesy of hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt. The 28-year-old singer rocked a pair of glasses in a selfie video as she flaunted the edgy chop and fresh pastel hue. This marks Lovato's second dramatic hair transformation in months. Back in November 2020, she shocked fans with the reveal of a bright blonde mohawk with shaved sides and a sweeping bang. She teased at the time, "I did a thing…"

