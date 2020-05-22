Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato isn’t shy about showing off her new man! The “I Love Me” singer shared a series of photos to her Instagram stories where she and beau Max Ehrich smooched and cozied up for the camera. Demi also shared a screenshot of a tweet that Max had posted all the way back in 2011, where he said “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato.” The 27-year-old captioned the photo, “We love a little manifestation.”

