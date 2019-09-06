Demi Lovato Conquers Her Fears By Flaunting Cellulite In Unedited Bikini Snap: 'Here's Me'

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato is celebrating her body as is! The "Confident" singer posted an unedited photo of herself in a bikini, an act that she admitted was her "biggest fear." The picture was a throwback from Demi's trip to Bora Bora back in May, and she confessed that the vacation snaps that she originally posted of herself in the same bikini were all edited. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards, so here's me, unashamed, unafraid," she wrote.

