Demi Lovato Apparently Skipped The MTV VMAs To Guest Star On 'Will & Grace'

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato is ready to flex her comedic chops! The "Heart Attack" singer has been cast as a guest star in the upcoming season of NBC's "Will & Grace." The 27-year-old revealed the news on her Instagram when she shared a smiley photo from the show's set. Entertainment Weekly reports the pop star will play the role of a girl named Jenny who gets introduced to Will (Eric McCormack) in an unexpected way.

Appearing: