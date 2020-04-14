Also available on the NBC app

Demi Lovato recently sat down with Harper’s Bazaar for a wide-ranging interview about her life ahead of the debut of her upcoming album, the singer’s first since her life-threatening overdose in 2018. The “I Love Me” singer shared which friends from her Disney years have stuck by her side, and you may not be surprised that Miley Cyrus remains one of Demi’s closest friends. The 27-year-old also shared where she stands with former costars The Jonas Brothers and childhood BFF Selena Gomez.

Appearing: