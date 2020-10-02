Also available on the nbc app

Max Ehrich is telling his side of the story. The actor took to Instagram to accuse his ex-fiancé Demi Lovato for using him and making their public breakup as a PR stunt. "I was in love. The whole world should f–king know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used," he said. "I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything."

Appearing: