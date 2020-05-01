Also available on the nbc app

Demi Burnett is getting real about the end of her engagement to Kristian Haggerty. On this week's episode of "The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous" podcast, "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor In Paradise" fan favorite admitted that she felt "irritated" when her then-fiancee proposed to her on "BIP's" finale, months after she originally got down on one knee on the beach. Demi also opened up about her role in their split, saying, "I wasn't as good to her as she was to me. I was kind of distant. I was overwhelmed, I was freaked out."

Appearing: