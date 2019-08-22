Also available on the NBC app

Demi Burnett is speaking her mind! The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star dished to Access Hollywood why she decided to come out on national TV, and why she never expected all of the loving support. Demi also address how hard it was to let go of Derek Peth to fully love her pre-"BIP" girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty. Demi also shares why she thinks there might be a better contender for the next "Bachelor" besides her ex.

